Jacobs Faculty Master Class Series – Featuring Students of the Brass Department | Katy Ambrose and David Murray, instructors

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About the Artists

Katy Ambrose is assistant professor of music in horn at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She previously was faculty at the University of Iowa and taught at the University of Virginia. During summers, she teaches at the Bay View Music Festival Brass Seminar in Petoskey, Michigan, and served on the faculty for the Interlochen Horn Intensive in June 2026. An avid chamber musician, Ambrose is a member of Mirari Brass Quintet, Lanta Horn Duo, and Conica natural horn quartet, and was a founding member of Seraph Brass. She has been featured at the International Women’s Brass Conference, Virginia Arts Festival, Historic Brass Society, and the International Trombone Festival, and is a regular performer and presenter for the International Horn Society (IHS). She was recently elected to the advisory board of the IHS and serves on the editorial committee for its journal, The Horn Call. Ambrose has held orchestral positions with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Charlottesville Symphony Orchestra, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic, Albany Symphony Orchestra, and Lexington Philharmonic. She has also performed as a substitute with numerous orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Pops, Kansas City Symphony Orchestra, Daejeon Philharmonic (South Korea), Richmond Symphony, and the Virginia Symphony. She has performed on natural horn with Philharmonie Austin, Madison Bach Musicians, Seattle Baroque Orchestra, Washington Bach Consort, and Staunton Music Festival. Outside of orchestral music, her favorite memories are performing with Adele on her 2016 world tour and recording jingles for the Super Bowl. Ambrose was named a University of Iowa “Champion for Student Success” three times, a student-nominated honor, and was a 2025-26 research fellow at the George Washington Presidential Library, where she studied the musical life of Washington’s enslaved huntsman, William Lee. She resides in Bloomington with her husband, Carsten, a software engineer and amateur violinist, their nine-year-old twin sons, and their cat, Milo.

David Murray is professor of music in trombone at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He previously was a member of the National Symphony Orchestra trombone section in Washington, D.C., hired by Christoph Eschenbach in 2014. He has also performed with The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Baltimore, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, San Antonio, San Diego, and Saint Louis symphonies, the Louisiana Philharmonic, and the Washington National Opera Orchestra, among others. Internationally, Murray has performed as guest principal trombone with the WDR Symphony Orchestra in Cologne, Germany, and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has also been a member of the Festival Orchestra at the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music as well as the Schleswig-Holstein, Spoleto USA, and Chautauqua festivals. Murray served on the faculty of the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University from 2017 to 2026. He has also given master classes, taught, and coached at the Eastman School of Music, Northwestern University, New England Conservatory of Music, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, University of Miami, Stetson University, Michigan State University, George Mason University, Merit School of Music Chicago, Atlanta Symphony Talent Development Program, NSO Summer Music Institute, and the Curtis Institute Summerfest, among others. Murray began his musical studies on the piano at age five, adding trombone at age nine. He later continued training at the Peabody Preparatory on both instruments. He earned a Bachelor of Music (High Distinction and Performer Certificate) from the Eastman School of Music and a Diploma from the Curtis Institute of Music.