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Janette Fishell, organ; featuring the Organ Department Schola – Jeffrey Smith, director; remarks by Jesse Eschbach (University of North Texas, Emeritus)

Janette Fishell, organ; featuring the Organ Department Schola – Jeffrey Smith, director; remarks by Jesse Eschbach (University of North Texas, Emeritus)

“Duruflé 4/40: The Birth of a Radical Conservative” (Recital 1 of 4 commemorating the fortieth anniversary of Maurice Duruflé’s death) | Faculty/Student Recital

Repertoire
Gigout: ‘Prélude – Choral et allegro’ from “Dix pièces” (1890)
Tournemire/Duruflé: Selections from “Cinq improvisations, Op. posth.”
Duruflé: Scherzo, Op. 2 (1924)
Duruflé: Prélude, adagio et choral varié sur le thème du “Veni creator,” Op. 4 (1930)

Auer Hall
08:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Auer Hall
200 S. Eagleson Ave, Bloomington
Bloomington, Indiana 47405