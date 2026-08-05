Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
Marking the fifth production in the Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS series, guest vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino will debut arrangements of tunes from Broadway’s most beloved productions including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more in a special concert event entitled World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway.
For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education globally. Under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center has brought the art form of jazz from the heart of New York City to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries.
IU Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 24 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
IU Auditorium
1-812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th StreetBloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu