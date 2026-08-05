Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway

Marking the fifth production in the Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS series, guest vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino will debut arrangements of tunes from Broadway’s most beloved productions including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more in a special concert event entitled World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway.

For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education globally. Under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center has brought the art form of jazz from the heart of New York City to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries.