Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
**Please note, this is an edit to an existing event.**
For the jazz event at Poindexter this Thursday, June 4, can you replace saxophonist Nick Najera with saxophonist Ethan Krodel? Many thanks and apologies for the inconvenience.
John Porter
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Artist Group Info
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E KirkwoodBloomington, Indiana 47408