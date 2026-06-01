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Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)

Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)

**Please note, this is an edit to an existing event.**

For the jazz event at Poindexter this Thursday, June 4, can you replace saxophonist Nick Najera with saxophonist Ethan Krodel? Many thanks and apologies for the inconvenience.

John Porter

Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
https://www.poindexterbloomington.com/

Artist Group Info

Graduate by Hilton Bloomington &amp; Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E Kirkwood
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://www.poindexterbloomington.com