Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Swing into the weekend with laidback jazz duos every other Thursday at Poindexter Bar inside the Graduate Hotel. May 7th, it's the Jeff Isaac-Dave Bruker Duo with Jeff on piano and Dave on bass.
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Artist Group Info
Jeff Isaac & Dave Bruker
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E KirkwoodBloomington, Indiana 47408