Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Swing into the weekend with laidback jazz duos every other Thursday at Poindexter Bar inside the Graduate Hotel in downtown Bloomington. May 21st, it's the Alayna Ringsby-Dana Badcock Duo with Alayna on piano Dana on vocals.
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Artist Group Info
Alayna Ringsby & Dana Badcock
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E KirkwoodBloomington, Indiana 47401