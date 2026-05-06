Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Swing into the weekend with laidback jazz duos every other Thursday at Poindexter Bar inside the Graduate Hotel in downtown Bloomington. June 18th, it's the Lucas Hendershot-Alayna Ringsby Duo with Lucas on trumpet and Alayna on piano.
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Artist Group Info
Lucas Hendershot & Alayna Ringsby
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E KirkwoodBloomington,