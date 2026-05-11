Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Swing into the weekend with laidback jazz duos every other Thursday at Poindexter Bar inside the Graduate Hotel in downtown Bloomington. July 16, it's trumpeter Nadia Reist, in one of her last appearances in Bloomington, joined by pianist Alayna Ringsby. Come for the music, stay for a drink, and bid Nadia a fond farewell!
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Artist Group Info
Nadia Reist & Alayna Ringsby
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E KirkwoodBloomington, Indiana 47408