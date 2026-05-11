Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Jazz at Poindexter (presented by Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.)
Swing into the weekend with laidback jazz duos every other Thursday at Poindexter Bar inside the Graduate Hotel in downtown Bloomington. July 30, hear emerging pianist Holland Majors in one of his first performances in Bloomington!
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Graduate by Hilton Bloomington & Hoosier Jazz Inc.
Artist Group Info
Holland Majors
Poindexter at Graduate by Hilton Bloomington
210 E KirkwoodBloomington, Indiana 47408