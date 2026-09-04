Jazz Celebration – Milestone: 100 Years of Davis and Coltrane
Jazz Celebration – Milestone: 100 Years of Davis and Coltrane
Jazz Celebration
Milestone: 100 Years of Davis and Coltrane
The year 2026 marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the births of trumpeter Miles Davis and saxophonist John Coltrane, two of the biggest icons in the history of jazz and twentieth-century music. Join Jacobs jazz faculty and students as they pay homage to these two American legends.
Musical Arts Center
$12-$49
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Musical Arts Center
201 S. Eagleson AveBloomington, Indiana 47405