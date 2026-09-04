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Jazz Celebration – Milestone: 100 Years of Davis and Coltrane

Jazz Celebration – Milestone: 100 Years of Davis and Coltrane

Jazz Celebration
Milestone: 100 Years of Davis and Coltrane

The year 2026 marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the births of trumpeter Miles Davis and saxophonist John Coltrane, two of the biggest icons in the history of jazz and twentieth-century music. Join Jacobs jazz faculty and students as they pay homage to these two American legends.

Musical Arts Center
$12-$49
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Musical Arts Center
201 S. Eagleson Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
https://operaballet.indiana.edu/events/marriage-of-figaro.html?_gl=1*g438ek*_gcl_au*MjY5NjYzMzMxLjE3NTYxMjg1MjE.*_ga*MTAwNjY4MTU5NS4xNzQ0ODM0NDY4*_ga_61CH0D2DQW*czE3NTgwNTUxNjAkbzE1MSRnMCR0MTc1ODA1NTIyOSRqNjAkbDAkaDA.