Jazz @ the BCT: Natalie Boeyink Jazz Ensemble

About the Director

Natalie Boeyink, bassist and educator, serves as associate professor of music jazz studies at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. After earning her doctorate in music education at the Jacobs School in 2015, Boeyink spent eight years as a jazz lecturer and senior lecturer in the University of North Carolina system. She earned an M.M. in Jazz Performance at the University of Louisville and a B.M. in Jazz Studies at Jacobs. Her interest in the educational experiences and careers of jazzwomen has launched a series of research projects, conference presentations and publications, including her dissertation, “An Analysis and Description of Female Jazz Instrumentalists.” An advocate for jazzwomen, Boeyink served as chair of the Jazz Education Network’s Women in Jazz Committee and worked to reestablish the Sisters in Jazz Collegiate Combo Competition. Batuquê Trio is Boeyink’s seasoned collaboration with drummer Andy Smith and pianist Jamaal Baptiste. Focusing on contemporary Brazilian, Afro-Cuban, and Caribbean jazz, the trio frequently appears at jazz festivals as performers and clinicians. Their first CD, Transparency, was released in 2015. A second album is forthcoming in 2024. Some of Boeyink’s notable performances include appearances with Tammy McCann, Jamie Baum, Ingrid Jensen, Terri Lyne Carrington, Christine Jensen, Leni Stern, Jovino Santos Neto, Joe Piscopo, David “Fathead” Newman, Jon Hendricks, Jeff Coffin, David Liebman, and Lorraine Feather.