Jiji Kim, guitar; Roger Neill, composer/conductor

“Guitar in Bloom: Across Time & Strings” | Music by Pärt, Vivaldi, Björnsson, and Boccherini; featuring world premieres of music by Roger Neill | Faculty Recital

Repertoire to be announced

About the Artists

Ji Yeon (Jiji) Kim is associate professor of music in guitar at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She was previously assistant professor of guitar at Arizona State University’s School of Music, Dance and Theatre. Originally from Seoul, South Korea, she earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the Curtis Institute of Music and a Master of Music degree from the Yale School of Music. Kim is an adventurous artist on both acoustic and electric guitar, playing a wide range of music, from traditional and contemporary classical to free improvisation. The Washington Post selected her as “one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow.” Released in 2018, her recording Underglow features acoustic guitar music by Bach, Albéniz, Ginastera, and Dyens, in addition to her own composition for electric guitar and electronics. Recent highlights include a wide array of venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, Krannert Center, and more. A passionate advocate of contemporary music, Kim has worked with such renowned composers as Terry Riley, Paul Lansky, João Luiz, and Nina Young, among others. Kim’s more recent chamber music endeavors include touring with mezzo-soprano Carla Canales, soprano Molly Netter, the Verona Quartet, Brasil Guitar Duo, and Latin Grammy-winner Cuarteto Latinoamericano. She also performed with the New York Philharmonic and pianist Lara Downes. She has presented master classes and workshops extensively, including at the Peabody Institute, Eastman School of Music, Yale University, and Dublin’s National Concert Hall, among many others.

Roger Neill is associate professor of music in composition: music scoring for visual media at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He is an acclaimed composer, conductor, and recording artist whose work spans film, television, video games, musical theater, and the concert hall, recognized for its expressive range and stylistic versatility. His film scores include 20th Century Women, Beginners, Don’t Think Twice, and Marie Antoinette, and his television work includes Amazon’s Golden Globe-winning series Mozart in the Jungle as well as Fox’s long-running, Emmy-winning animated series King of the Hill. A significant presence in video game music, Neill has contributed to numerous AAA titles, frequently in collaboration with Danish composer Jesper Kyd. His work appears in major franchises such as Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, Borderlands 2, Darksiders 2, State of Decay, Heroes & Generals, and Warhammer. Neill is also widely recognized as an arranger, orchestrator, and conductor. Recent highlights include a September 2025 concert at the Hollywood Bowl with the French electronic duo AIR, with whom he has maintained a long-standing collaborative relationship. His broad collaborative career also includes work with artists such as Beck, Michael Jackson, John Legend, Spoon, Stereolab, and the Kronos Quartet. A dedicated educator and scholar, Neill studied composition and flute at the University of Southern California before earning A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in Music Composition from Harvard University, where he studied with Earl Kim, Donald Martino, Bernard Rands, and Ivan Tcherepnin. He is deeply committed to curriculum development in film and game music and to mentoring emerging composers through interdisciplinary collaboration across music, technology, and media. Neill has received numerous honors from ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC. He was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2020 and the Recording Academy in 2023. Visit rogerneill.com for more information.

