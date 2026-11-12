Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band
Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band
It's time to rock around the Christmas tree at the Historic Tivoli Theatre!
Get ready for an evening of toe-tapping holiday favorites, rockabilly spirit, and a whole lot of Christmas cheer with the **Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band!**
Did you know that the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock" was recorded by Indiana's own Bobby Helms in 1957?
Now, his musical legacy lives on! This special tribute band features **members of Bobby Helms' own family**, bringing his music and love of the holidays to life on the Tivoli stage!
**SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22**
**5:00 PM**
**TICKETS:**
Adults $10 | Youth $3
From Christmas classics to rockabilly favorites, this is one holiday celebration you won't want to miss!
A special thank you to **Sweet Owen** for helping bring this festive performance to our community!
**Gather your family, bring your friends, and let's JINGLE BELL ROCK the Tivoli!**
Get your tickets today!
www.spencertivoli.org