It's time to rock around the Christmas tree at the Historic Tivoli Theatre!

Get ready for an evening of toe-tapping holiday favorites, rockabilly spirit, and a whole lot of Christmas cheer with the **Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band!**

Did you know that the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock" was recorded by Indiana's own Bobby Helms in 1957?

Now, his musical legacy lives on! This special tribute band features **members of Bobby Helms' own family**, bringing his music and love of the holidays to life on the Tivoli stage!

**SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22**

**5:00 PM**

**TICKETS:**

Adults $10 | Youth $3

From Christmas classics to rockabilly favorites, this is one holiday celebration you won't want to miss!

A special thank you to **Sweet Owen** for helping bring this festive performance to our community!

**Gather your family, bring your friends, and let's JINGLE BELL ROCK the Tivoli!**

Get your tickets today!

www.spencertivoli.org