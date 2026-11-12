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Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band

Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band

It's time to rock around the Christmas tree at the Historic Tivoli Theatre!

Get ready for an evening of toe-tapping holiday favorites, rockabilly spirit, and a whole lot of Christmas cheer with the **Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band!**

Did you know that the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock" was recorded by Indiana's own Bobby Helms in 1957?

Now, his musical legacy lives on! This special tribute band features **members of Bobby Helms' own family**, bringing his music and love of the holidays to life on the Tivoli stage!

**SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22**
**5:00 PM**

**TICKETS:**
Adults $10 | Youth $3

From Christmas classics to rockabilly favorites, this is one holiday celebration you won't want to miss!

A special thank you to **Sweet Owen** for helping bring this festive performance to our community!

**Gather your family, bring your friends, and let's JINGLE BELL ROCK the Tivoli!**

Get your tickets today!
www.spencertivoli.org

Historic Tivoli Theatre
$10-$3
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Tivoli Theatre
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/

Artist Group Info

Jingle Bell Rockin' Tribute Band
director@spencertivoli.org
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington St
Spencer, Indiana 47460
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/