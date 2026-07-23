Johnnie's Song: A Musical Odyssey

Johnnie’s Song

A Musical Odessey

Book by George Pinney, Larry Kass & Sara Kass

Directed & Choreographed by George Pinney

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Terry LaBolt

Set against the dust, danger, and dreams of the Great Depression, Johnnie’s Song is a rousing new musical odyssey about a young Arkansas singer whose extraordinary voice carries him from a small mountain town toward the bright promise of California. Along the way, Johnnie encounters hobos, carnival dreamers, con artists, lost souls, and fellow performers chasing their own visions of survival and stardom. Blending folk music, gospel passion, vaudeville comedy, romance, and toe-tapping theatrical energy, the musical invites audiences on a moving journey of ambition, friendship, faith, temptation, and redemption. At its heart, Johnnie’s Song is an uplifting story about finding hope when the world feels broken—and discovering that music can become both a refuge and a road home.