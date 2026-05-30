June Family Fun Fest at Our Haven Nature Sanctuary

Hello,

I am contacting you to add two community events at Our Haven Nature Sanctuary near French Lick. The first is June Family Fun Fest. This event will take place June 12th through the 14th.

Help save a little slice of nature’s heaven on Earth and join us for a weekend of family fun, sunshine, community, and good vibes at June Fest. The public is invited. This is a three-day Festival that offers camping, games, prizes, and nature. The following are the details for this festival:

$30 for the full weekend for adults. Children 13 and older $15, Children 12 and under free. This includes two nights of primitive camping. Or, you can get Day passes for adults and children 13 and older for $10.

Games & Activities include: Corn Hole, Sack Races,Yard games, Softball, Rock painting, Henna art, Tie-Dye T-Shirts, Crafts for the kids, and much more.

Prizes Include: 1 year free membership to Our Haven, 1 free day pass to a future event at Our Haven, Festival T-shirts, and special prizes for the kids.

Whether you want to relax in nature, make memories with your kids, meet new people, or just enjoy a beautiful weekend outdoors – June Fest is the perfect chance to reconnect with community and celebrate summer together.

Come laugh, play, create, and soak up the sunshine with us.

Our Haven Nature Sanctuary

10847Spencer Hollow Rd.

French Lick, IN 47432

The second event is our MidSummer celebration.

This summer Our Haven wishes to offer opportunities to old and future friends at large to celebrate their personal beliefs or lifestyle .

And, to fellowship in a safe place.

June is arriving in just a few short hours and we would like to offer a Midsummer campout to current and future members.

We are inviting you to Midsummer’s celebration.

It will be held June 19 to 21, and will offer workshops, crafts, and the opportunity to tie your wishes and prayers on a honeysuckle sculpture that will be placed on the bonfire Saturday night after a potluck dinner.

So, bring your best dish, your camping gear, and your desire to fellowship with like-minded friends.

Prices for the weekend are $30 each for those who are 18 and older. Children 18 and younger are free

We hope to see you there.

Our Haven Nature Sanctuary

10847Spencer Hollow Rd.

French Lick, IN 47432

We would greatly appreciate it if you could get these events on your community calendar.

Sincerely,

Mary Thomas, owner of Our Haven

MarythomasOurhaven@yahoo,com

(812) 686-3337

