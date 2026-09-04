Kyunghoon Kim, piano; Grigory Kalinovsky, violin; Elizabeth Yao, piano

Faculty Chamber Music Recital

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Repertoire to be announced

About the Artists

Pianist Kyunghoon Kim is lecturer in music in chamber and collaborative music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. A native of South Korea, Kim made his debut at the age of 12 with the Solideo Philharmonic Orchestra. He has been a featured soloist with numerous orchestras in South Korea, Vietnam, and the United States, including two appearances with the IU Symphony Orchestra as a concerto competition winner. His performance of Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with conductor Arthur Fagen was praised as being “not only bombastic, but intensely musical, rich in nuances, introspective, lyrical” (Herald-Times). Kim’s solo performing career includes prizes and awards from the Chautauqua Solo Piano Competition, Indianapolis Matinee Musicale Competition, Ben L. Gomez Piano Competition, National Society of Arts and Letters Instrumental Competition, Hanoi International Piano Competition, Haneol Music Competition, and Korea Piano Society Competition. He is a sought-after collaborator whose repertoire encompasses all instruments, from strings to percussion, as well as vocal works. He has collaborated with renowned musicians such as Kathleen McLean, Stephen Lange, and Angel Subero. An active chamber musician and educator, Kim performs regularly with his piano trio and has given master classes at universities. He also serves the IU Piano Academy as a piano duet coach. Kim’s early education in music composition led him to his activities as an arranger of classical, jazz, pop songs, and hymns for solo piano, and four-hands piano settings, performed by him and his wife, pianist Elizabeth Yao, and uploaded to his YouTube channel. More than 7,000 copies of his music have been sold on Musicnotes. Kim earned a Doctor of Music in Piano Performance degree with double minors in music theory and early music (harpsichord) at the Jacobs School as a protégé of Arnaldo Cohen, with whom he also completed a Master of Music degree. His early keyboard studies were with Elisabeth Wright. Kim earned a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance degree from Seoul National University, where he studied with Hyoung-Joon Chang.

Hailed by critics as a “superior poet” (Vancouver Sun) and praised for his “heart and indomitable will” (Gramophone), Grigory Kalinovsky has performed at some of the world’s major venues, from all three stages of Carnegie Hall in New York to Laeiszhalle (Musikhalle) Großer Saal in Hamburg. His recording with pianist Tatiana Goncharova featuring Shostakovich’s Violin Sonata and 24 Preludes was released by Centaur Records to great critical acclaim and hailed by the composer’s son, conductor Maxim Shostakovich, as “a must-have for any Shostakovich music connoisseur.” The duo’s recording of the complete set of sonatas for violin and piano by Mieczysław Weinberg was released on Naxos label in 2017. A devoted educator, Kalinovsky has been on the faculty at the IU Jacobs School of Music since 2013. His book ViolinMind, on theory and technique of playing using different tuning systems, written in collaboration with famed cello professor Hans Jørgen Jensen, was published by OvationPress in 2019. Kalinovsky has presented master classes at many major music schools and festivals in the United States and abroad, including the New England Conservatory, Colburn School, University of Maryland, San Francisco Conservatory, Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Buchmann-Mehta School of Music and Jerusalem Music Center in Israel, Hochschule für Musik “Hanns Eisler” in Germany, Beijing Central Conservatory in China, and Seoul National University and Korea National University of Arts in South Korea. He has recently recorded several hours of violin technique pedagogy videos for Tonebase Violin. His students have won top prizes at national and international competitions, including the Spohr International Violin Competition, Tibor Varga Junior Competition, Menuhin Young Artists Competition in England, and Andrea Postacchini Young Violinists Competition in Italy, among others. Kalinovsky started his music education with Tatiana Liberova in his native St. Petersburg, Russia. After coming to New York, he continued his studies with Pinchas Zukerman and Patinka Kopec at the Manhattan School of Music, where he later served as a faculty member for 15 years until his move to Indiana University.

Elizabeth Yao is lecturer in music in piano at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she coordinates its secondary piano program and directs the Young Pianists program and the Summer Piano Academy. Yao has been praised for her sincerity of expression and the “intelligent, emotional coherence” of her musical interpretations. She has been featured as guest soloist with the Coeur d’Alene Symphony and as a guest artist on Spokane Public Radio’s From the Studio. Other distinctions include prizes and awards from the Southern Illinois Young Artists Organization Instrumental Competition, Indianapolis Matinee Musicale Collegiate Scholarship Competition, Lima Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition, and Ladies Musical Club of Seattle Award Tour Competition. As a collaborator, she has played with the University of Washington Symphony Orchestra and the modern music ensemble Inverted Space. An educator and a music advocate, Yao has worked with students of all ages and levels, with an emphasis on accessibility, student self-efficacy, and student wellness. She has toured with the San Francisco Symphony Adventures in Music educational outreach program, performing to and teaching thousands of elementary school students. She has presented her research at the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Collegiate Chapters Symposium and has been a guest panelist at the Jacobs School’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Career Development and the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music MTNA collegiate chapter. Yao earned a Doctor of Music degree from the Jacobs School of Music, with double minors in music theory and music history and literature, under the tutelage of André Watts. Her dissertation, “Let the Record Show,” analyzes historical and recent recordings as an entry point for contextualizing and understanding the evolution of performance practices over the past 100 years. She earned a master’s degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music under the guidance of Mack McCray and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Washington with double bachelor’s degrees in piano performance (with honors) and Chinese. Yao lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with her husband and dog.