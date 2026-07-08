Lake Monroe Day
Lake Monroe Day
Join Friends of Lake Monroe to celebrate our tenth anniversary! Learn about the work we do to protect Lake Monroe while you eat, dance, and party with fellow lake lovers. Enjoy tapas from Segovia, live music from local band Frank Jones and the Undertones, a wine pull, a photo booth, and a cash bar. Tickets are $40 and benefit the Friends of Lake Monroe.
The Fields Clubhouse
40
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Lake Monroe
812-588-0217
watershed@friendsoflakemonroe.org
Artist Group Info
Frank Jones and the Undertones
magsterama@gmail.com
The Fields Clubhouse
1333 S Fenbrook LaneBloomington, Indiana 47401
812-558-0217
watershed@friendsoflakemonroe.org