Laundry Bats with Yellow Rain and Full Sun

Memphis super group the Laundry Bats stop in the Bishop Saturday May 16th with Yellow Rain and Full Sun! Don't miss a this rare appearance of some legit Rock and Roll legends!

Doors 10pm / Music 10:30pm / 21+ / 10 bucks

Formed out of Jeremy Scott and Jack Yarber (Reigning Sound/Oblivians/Compulsive Gamblers) with the wild card of Abe White (Manateees/True Sons of Thunder) at the helm, Hangin on a String is a ruthless Memphis punk serving delivered hot & raw around the edges. Making their debut at Gonerfest 2023, they tore a hole in an otherwise enjoyable afternoon like no other, and that same ruthless spirit comes across with the same ferocity here on their debut release. Full of messy hooks and bad ideas taken to the brink, LAUNDRY BATS fill the void of barrel-head rock’n roll left far too open for far too long.