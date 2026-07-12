Live Comedy Special Taping at Orbit Room
Live Comedy Special Taping at Orbit Room
Dropkick Comedy presents the final stand up show at Orbit Room. And a live comedy special taping by Bloomington comedian Neal Meyer.
Also featuring Conor Delahanty, Ethan Hamilton, Tennah McDonald, and Mo Mitchell.
Come say goodbye to the Orbit Room in the silliest way possible.
Orbit Room
$11.33
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Orbit Room
107 N. College Ave, suite 001, undergroundBloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 369-4130
orbitbtown@gmail.com