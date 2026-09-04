Ludger Lohmann, organ

Organ Weekend: Germany Nach Bach | Guest Recital

Repertoire

Lange: Sonata No. 4 in D Major, Op. 28 (1879)

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata in D Minor, Op. 65 No. 6 (1845)

Reubke: Sonata on the 94th Psalm (1857)

About the Artist

One of the most renowned organ virtuosos and organ pedagogues, Ludger Lohmann has exerted a lasting influence on organ culture. His career as a recitalist, which has brought him to many important churches, cathedrals, and concert halls all over the world, started with awards at several important international competitions, including the competition of the German Broadcasting Corporations in Munich 1979 and the Grand Prix de Chartres 1982, among others. Born in Herne in 1954, he studied organ with Wolfgang Stockmeier and harpsichord with Hugo Ruf at Cologne Musikhochschule. While writing his musicology Ph.D. dissertation, “Articulation on Keyboard Instruments of the 16.-18. Centuries,” he received important artistic stimuli from Anton Heiller in Vienna and Marie-Claire Alain in Paris. The dedication to this artistic legacy motivated him to regard his own pedagogical work as equally important as his recitalist’s career. In more than 40 years, first at Cologne Musikhochschule, from 1983 as professor at Stuttgart Musikhochschule, he educated numerous talented young organists from all over the world, many of whom are now doing remarkable artistic and pedagogical work themselves. A central concern was always striving for an interpretation of musical works according the the stylistic conventions of the times of their origin, departing from the insights gathered in his doctoral dissertation, which became standard reading, and later broadened by many publications concerning the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Musically, they are documented in numerous CD recordings. His artistic and pedagogical impact has led Lohmann through the world, as guest professor, teacher of countless master classes, and jury member of many international competitions. He was attached to the big organ research project GOArt of Göteborg University as senior researcher. As organ consultant, he accompanied several organ building and restoration projects in several countries. In order to honor his manifold activities, the Bristish Royal College of Organists awarded him their first honors medal. In 2023, he receives the prestigious German Prize of the European Church Music.