Lughnasa harvest retreat with guide Rebecca Barnett Redfern
Lughnasa harvest retreat with guide Rebecca Barnett Redfern
Join us under the full moon for an immersive retreat in the sacred woodlands of the historic Romona Oolitic Stone Henge on the Celtic Glen family farm. Surrounded by nature’s wisdom, this experience blends Celtic practices with holistic healing. Participate Saturday evening, Sunday morning, or both with complimentary camping.
Saturday August 1st 6:30pm campfire yoga & sound bath, harvest refreshments.
Sunday August 2nd 7:00 am harvest breakfast, yoga, sunflower gathering with watercolors.
Attend one (or both with complimentary camping) at the historic Romona Oolitic Stone Henge & Quarry.
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
$45-100
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock and Rebecca Barnett Redfern
636 288b 8886
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rebecca Barnett Redfern
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
1692 West Romona RdSpencer, Indiana 47460
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com