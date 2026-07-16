Lughnasa harvest retreat with guide Rebecca Barnett Redfern

Join us under the full moon for an immersive retreat in the sacred woodlands of the historic Romona Oolitic Stone Henge on the Celtic Glen family farm. Surrounded by nature’s wisdom, this experience blends Celtic practices with holistic healing. Participate Saturday evening, Sunday morning, or both with complimentary camping.

Saturday August 1st 6:30pm campfire yoga & sound bath, harvest refreshments.

Sunday August 2nd 7:00 am harvest breakfast, yoga, sunflower gathering with watercolors.

Attend one (or both with complimentary camping) at the historic Romona Oolitic Stone Henge & Quarry.