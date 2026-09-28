Lunch Box Music Series: Matt Giallongo, baritone
Lunch Box Music Series: Matt Giallongo, baritone
Matt Giallongo, baritone
Claudia Santana Núñez, pianist
Baritone Matt Giallongo, director of vocal studies at Purdue University-Fort Wayne, will offer a recital titled "The Things That Move Us," featuring music by Gabriel Fauré, Lori Laitman, Libby Larsen, and José Gonzalz-Granero. The program explores love, memory, longing and the experiences that shape us into ourselves.
An optional lunch from The Whisk, available for $15 on a first-come, first-served basis, is free to seniors over 65. For additional information, contact Ming-Hui Kuo (ming-huikuo@depauw.edu).
Music on the Square
Free to $15
11:30 AM - 12:20 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Matthew Giallongo
Music on the Square
21 N. Indiana StreetGreencastle, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu