Lunch Box Music Series: Matt Giallongo, baritone

Matt Giallongo, baritone

Claudia Santana Núñez, pianist

Baritone Matt Giallongo, director of vocal studies at Purdue University-Fort Wayne, will offer a recital titled "The Things That Move Us," featuring music by Gabriel Fauré, Lori Laitman, Libby Larsen, and José Gonzalz-Granero. The program explores love, memory, longing and the experiences that shape us into ourselves.

An optional lunch from The Whisk, available for $15 on a first-come, first-served basis, is free to seniors over 65. For additional information, contact Ming-Hui Kuo (ming-huikuo@depauw.edu).