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Lunch Box Music Series: Matt Giallongo, baritone

Lunch Box Music Series: Matt Giallongo, baritone

Matt Giallongo, baritone
Claudia Santana Núñez, pianist

Baritone Matt Giallongo, director of vocal studies at Purdue University-Fort Wayne, will offer a recital titled "The Things That Move Us," featuring music by Gabriel Fauré, Lori Laitman, Libby Larsen, and José Gonzalz-Granero. The program explores love, memory, longing and the experiences that shape us into ourselves.

An optional lunch from The Whisk, available for $15 on a first-come, first-served basis, is free to seniors over 65. For additional information, contact Ming-Hui Kuo (ming-huikuo@depauw.edu).

Music on the Square
Free to $15
11:30 AM - 12:20 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Matthew Giallongo
https://firebirdpops.org/musicians/matthew-giallongo/
Music on the Square
21 N. Indiana Street
Greencastle, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/