Mansion After Hours: Bourbon in the Ballroom

Join us for an unforgettable evening of bourbon, history, and exceptional flavors at Barker Mansion.

Spend the evening in the grandeur of the Mansion’s Third Floor Ballroom as you enjoy a specially curated bourbon tasting featuring a selection of distinctive bourbons chosen to highlight a variety of flavors and styles. Each tasting will be paired with an assortment of small bites prepared by McGowan & Sons, with bourbon serving as a featured ingredient in each culinary creation.

Whether you’re a seasoned bourbon enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night out, this special Mansion After Hours experience offers the perfect opportunity to sip, savor, and socialize in one of Michigan City’s most beautiful historic settings.

Guests are also invited to enjoy a self-guided tour of Barker Mansion throughout the evening, and weather permitting, may stroll through the historic Jens Jensen Garden.

Age Requirement:

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A valid ID is required.

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.