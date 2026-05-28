Mansion After Hours: Conservation Conversation

Restoring a mansion of this scale takes more than craftsmanship—it takes investigation, patience, and precision.

Step beyond the surface and into the real work of restoration during this special Mansion After Hours experience—an interactive, behind-the-scenes conversation led by Chris Grohs, of Terrawood Designs, the skilled craftsman behind much of the mansion’s restoration.

This Q&A-style tour begins with your questions and continues throughout the experience, inviting you to take a closer look and engage directly with the craftsmanship, challenges, and discoveries uncovered over five years of hands-on work.

Come curious—this is your chance to experience preservation in action.

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.