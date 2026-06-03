Mansion After Hours: Devil in the White City: Fact, Fiction, and the World’s Fair of 1893

Discover the remarkable history behind one of the most acclaimed creative nonfiction novels of the twenty-first century, The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson.

This engaging evening program explores the extraordinary story of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition and the visionaries who transformed Chicago into the legendary “White City.” At the same time, it examines the chilling crimes of H. H. Holmes, whose infamous activities unfolded amid the excitement and optimism surrounding the Fair. Through the intertwined narratives of architect Daniel Burnham and Holmes, guests will gain a deeper understanding of the ambition, innovation, and contradictions that shaped America at the dawn of the modern age.

The program will also feature a special presentation of artifacts currently on exhibit at Barker Mansion that were purchased by members of the Barker family during their visit to the World’s Fair. These fascinating objects offer a tangible connection to one of the most influential cultural events in American history and provide insight into the souvenirs, craftsmanship, and innovations that captivated Fairgoers more than 130 years ago.

Following the presentation guests are able to do a self-guided tour of the mansion.

Additionally, guests will also have the opportunity to sample foods that made their debut at the 1893 World’s Fair, adding another layer to this exploration of one of America’s most celebrated exhibitions.

Whether your interests lie in history, architecture, true crime, Chicago, or Erik Larson’s bestselling book, this unique evening offers a compelling look at the people, places, and events that continue to capture the public imagination more than a century later.

Program Includes:

- Lecture on The Devil in the White City

- Special presentation of Barker family World’s Fair artifacts

- Samples of foods introduced at the 1893 World’s Fair

- Self-Guided tour of Barker Mansion

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.