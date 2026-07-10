Mansion After Hours Sip & Savor in the Historic Jens Jensen Garden

A summer evening. A glass of wine. A historic garden in full bloom.

Sip, savor, and celebrate summer in one of Michigan City’s most beautiful historic settings.

Spend a summer evening surrounded by the beauty of the Jens Jensen Garden at The Barker Mansion. Enjoy a curated tasting of refreshing white wines paired with an elegant charcuterie spread as you relax and mingle in one of Michigan City’s most picturesque settings.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night out, this special Mansion After Hours experience offers the perfect opportunity to sip, savor, and enjoy the garden in its summer splendor. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a self-guided tour of the mansion throughout the evening.

Age Requirement:

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A valid ID is required.

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.