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Mansion After Hours Sip & Savor in the Historic Jens Jensen Garden

Mansion After Hours Sip & Savor in the Historic Jens Jensen Garden

A summer evening. A glass of wine. A historic garden in full bloom.

Sip, savor, and celebrate summer in one of Michigan City’s most beautiful historic settings.

Spend a summer evening surrounded by the beauty of the Jens Jensen Garden at The Barker Mansion. Enjoy a curated tasting of refreshing white wines paired with an elegant charcuterie spread as you relax and mingle in one of Michigan City’s most picturesque settings.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night out, this special Mansion After Hours experience offers the perfect opportunity to sip, savor, and enjoy the garden in its summer splendor. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a self-guided tour of the mansion throughout the evening.

Age Requirement:
Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A valid ID is required.

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.

The Barker Mansion
$45
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barker Mansion
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org
The Barker Mansion
631 Washington St.
Michigan City, Indiana 46360
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org/