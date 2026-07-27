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MASHA

MASHA

Are you in mourning for your life? You bummed about the times? Ever look at your hands and wonder, “what do I do?” MASHA may or may not have any answers, but she’s definitely down to commiserate. Drop by for a snarky, self-reflective rollercoaster grappling with SUFFERING using humor, wit, and a flair for the dramatic.

MASHA asks:

What does it mean to be an artist in troubled times?
What role do white women have to play in all this mess?
Should you confess your undying love to an old crush or nah?
How can we be better?

Presented as part of the IndyFringe Festival.

Perfomances on:
Thursday 8/13 at 8pm
Saturday 8/15 at 2pm
Tuesday 8/18 at 8pm
Thursday 8/20 at 6:30pm
Friday 8/21 at 6:30pm
Saturday 8/22 at 9:30pm

The Blackbox at IF Theatre
$12+
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

IndyFringe Festival
317-210-4639
info@indyfringe.org
https://indyfringe.org/festival/

Artist Group Info

Samie Jo Johnson
samiejojohnson@gmail.com
https://www.samiejojohnson.com/masha
The Blackbox at IF Theatre
719 E. St Clair St
Indianapolis, Indiana 46202
317-210-4639
info@indyfringe.org
https://indyfringe.org/upcoming-shows/