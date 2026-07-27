Are you in mourning for your life? You bummed about the times? Ever look at your hands and wonder, “what do I do?” MASHA may or may not have any answers, but she’s definitely down to commiserate. Drop by for a snarky, self-reflective rollercoaster grappling with SUFFERING using humor, wit, and a flair for the dramatic.

MASHA asks:

What does it mean to be an artist in troubled times?

What role do white women have to play in all this mess?

Should you confess your undying love to an old crush or nah?

How can we be better?

Presented as part of the IndyFringe Festival.

Perfomances on:

Thursday 8/13 at 8pm

Saturday 8/15 at 2pm

Tuesday 8/18 at 8pm

Thursday 8/20 at 6:30pm

Friday 8/21 at 6:30pm

Saturday 8/22 at 9:30pm