MASHA
MASHA
Are you in mourning for your life? You bummed about the times? Ever look at your hands and wonder, “what do I do?” MASHA may or may not have any answers, but she’s definitely down to commiserate. Drop by for a snarky, self-reflective rollercoaster grappling with SUFFERING using humor, wit, and a flair for the dramatic.
MASHA asks:
What does it mean to be an artist in troubled times?
What role do white women have to play in all this mess?
Should you confess your undying love to an old crush or nah?
How can we be better?
Presented as part of the IndyFringe Festival.
Perfomances on:
Thursday 8/13 at 8pm
Saturday 8/15 at 2pm
Tuesday 8/18 at 8pm
Thursday 8/20 at 6:30pm
Friday 8/21 at 6:30pm
Saturday 8/22 at 9:30pm
The Blackbox at IF Theatre
$12+
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
IndyFringe Festival
317-210-4639
info@indyfringe.org
Artist Group Info
Samie Jo Johnson
samiejojohnson@gmail.com
The Blackbox at IF Theatre
719 E. St Clair StIndianapolis, Indiana 46202
317-210-4639
info@indyfringe.org