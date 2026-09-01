Matt Hightower, tuba

Faculty Recital

Repertoire and additional performers to be announced

About the Artists

Matt Hightower is assistant professor of music in tuba and euphonium at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Prior to his appointment at the Jacobs School, he held similar positions at the University of Kentucky (UK) and Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Hightower’s professional performance experience covers a wide range of chamber, orchestral, and solo music, spanning three continents and nine countries. He is a prizewinner of international solo competitions and has presented master classes to tuba/euphonium students around the world. His list of solo residencies include Baylor University, Conservatory of Reykjavik (Iceland), University of Louisiana at Monroe, University of Texas, the South Central Regional Tuba/Euphonium Conference, the South East Regional Tuba/Euphonium Conferences, The United States Army Band Tuba/Euphonium Workshop, and the Xi Xiang Music Valley (China), among others. He is tubist with the UK Faculty Brass Quintet and was previously tubist with the Corpus Christi and the Kingsville brass quintets. He is a founding member of the Atlas Tuba Quartet. Some of his credits as a large ensemble performer include appearances with the Bloomington Camerata Orchestra, Columbus (Indiana) Symphony, Evansville Philharmonic, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Jackson Symphony, and David Baker’s 21st-Century Bebop Band. Hightower is also an award-winning composer. In 2010, he was named the winner of the KMEA Intercollegiate Composition Contest. Commissioned works by Hightower have received premier performances at the 2012, 2014, and 2016 International Tuba Conferences, the 2017 and 2018 South Central Regional Tuba Euphonium Conference, the 2018 South East Regional Tuba Euphonium Conference, the John F. Kennedy Center, and the 2016 Texas Music Educators Conference. Hightower earned a B.M. in Music Education from Murray State University, an M.M. in Tuba Performance from Jacobs, and a D.M.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. His primary instructors were Ray Conklin, Daniel Perantoni, and Charles Villarrubia, with additional instruction in the field of composition from Mike D’Ambrosio, John Fannin, and P.Q. Phan. Hightower is a B&S performing artist.