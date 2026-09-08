Mike Mattner, clarinet; Kimberly Carballo, piano

Faculty/Guest/Student Recital

Featuring

Eric Bowling, flute (alumnus guest)

Jacob Burk, viola

Sara Dailey, narrator (alumna guest)

Helen Ford, cello (guest)

Michael Grubb, narrator (guest)

Maria Izzo, soprano (alumna guest)

Emily Nehus, violin (alumna guest)

Paulina Villarreal, mezzo-soprano/narrator

Repertoire

Chappell Kingsland: Confessions of a Murderess (2011)

Anthony Plog: Animal Ditties I (1978)

Daniel Cueto: Ave (2025)

Elaine Fine: Happy Family (2005)

Jenni Brandon: The Woman with the Unfathomable Eyes (2010)

About the Artist

Kimberly Carballo is senior lecturer in music in chamber and collaborative music and director of the Jacobs Virtual Academy at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She joined the Chamber and Collaborative Music Department in 2016, its inaugural year. Carballo is an active international performer and educator, teaching both at the Jacobs School and in her private studio. She is a strong believer in and practitioner of community engagement locally and globally. She founded Reimagining Opera for Kids, a music community engagement and education program based in Bloomington, Indiana, and participates annually as a faculty advisor for the IU portion of the team in the Cheerful Heart Music Education Mission in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. She is a founding member of the Amity Trio, a chamber ensemble that commissions and performs new music in order to amplify underrepresented voices. Carballo is also part of the inaugural and ongoing team for Tunaweza Kimuziki (Through Music All is Possible), a project promoting exchange among music educators, scholars, and performers in Kenya and the United States. Carballo earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University (Individualized Major Program) in Music Theory, and a Master of Music in Music Theory from the Jacobs School of Music. She studied piano with Michel Block and Christopher Harding and chamber music with Leonard Hokanson.