Constellation Stage & Screen presents “Mojo & Jimmy: The Totally Awesome Magic Show” on stage March 26th- April 11th at the Waldron Auditorium.

Join Mojo the Monkey and his surprising sidekick Jimmy the Tomato for a jungle adventure packed with laughs and mind-blowing magic. In a world where the bananas are magical and the magic is bananas, everything changes when their beloved tree suddenly stops producing fruit. These two unlikely heroes must step up and pull off their most spectacular tricks yet to save the day. Bursting with big laughs, astonishing illusions, and interactive moments for the whole family, Mojo & Jimmy: The Totally Awesome Magic Show is a joyful celebration of friendship, imagination, and the power of working together. Fun for all ages!

At the PB&J Cafe: Dinner Theater for Kids, young theatergoers will enjoy a meal during the performance and leave with autographs from their favorite characters.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/kids/mojo-and-jimmy/

