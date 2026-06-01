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Mojo & Jimmy: The Totally Awesome Magic Show

Mojo & Jimmy: The Totally Awesome Magic Show

Constellation Stage & Screen presents “An Enemy of the People” on stage February 4th-21st at the Waldron Auditorium.

This Tony-nominated adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece follows a small-town doctor who discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town. After raising the alarm, he is shaken to his core as those in power, including his own brother, not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/mainstage/enemy-of-the-people/

John Waldron Arts Center
Starting at $35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Apr 21, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Constellation Stage + Screen
https://seeconstellation.org/art-galleries/
John Waldron Arts Center
122 S Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
https://seeconstellation.org/art-galleries/