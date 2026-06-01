Mojo & Jimmy: The Totally Awesome Magic Show

Constellation Stage & Screen presents “The ConstelLate Show: Holiday Special ” on stage December 17 - 27, 2026 at the Waldron Auditorium.

The ConstelLate Show is Constellation’s very own late-night holiday special—part talk show, part variety show, and completely one-of-a-kind. Running throughout the holidays with brand-new guests each night, this festive evening brings together local luminaries, performers, and personalities. Each episode features interviews, games, live music, comedy, surprise talents, and a few unexpected twists. Complete with cameras and live monitors, audiences won’t just watch the show—they’ll feel like they’re part of the broadcast. It’s joyful, it’s unpredictable, and it’s the most Constellation way imaginable to celebrate the season.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/events/