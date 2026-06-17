Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

THE “cult classic” comedy from the Monty Python team.

History is turned on its comic head when, in tenth-century England, King Arthur (Graham Chapman) travels the countryside with his squire (Terry Gilliam) and his Knights of the Round Table (John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin), as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail.

Rated: PG

Length: 1 hr 30 mins