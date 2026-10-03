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Morgenstern's Productions presents: Spice of Life Live Music & Dance Party

Morgenstern's Productions presents: Spice of Life Live Music & Dance Party

Spice of Life is a new Bloomington series celebrating music and community in a family-friendly setting, produced by Rick Morgenstern. This inaugural event features 8-piece powerhouse band Living Proof, Indiana's #1 cover band, with Brother William of The Soul Kitchen as master of ceremonies. Enjoy live music, dancing, delicious appetizers, cash bar, music trivia contest, and an on-site children’s program.

Sycamore Farm Bloomington
$50-$75
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Morgenstern Collective
(812) 676-7323
morgensterncollective@gmail.com
https://events.humanitix.com/spice-of-life

Artist Group Info

Living Proof
morgensterncollective@gmail.com
https://www.livingproofmusic.com
Sycamore Farm Bloomington
1720 W That Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47403, USA
(812) 824-2950
morgensterncollective@gmail.com
https://sycamorefarmbloomington.com/