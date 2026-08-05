My Hero Academia Live in Concert

Experience the heroism of My Hero Academia In Concert, celebrating 10 years of unforgettable adventures! From Deku’s first steps to the thrilling battles, this live concert brings the anime’s full eight-season journey to life on stage. Accompanied by an 15-piece live band performing Yuki Hayashi’s iconic score perfectly synced with striking visuals of your favorite scenes, every note captures the triumph, heartbreak, and courage of Class 1-A creating an immersive concert experience for fans new and old alike.

Feel the ultimate hero energy as the stage comes alive with inspiring characters, epic moments, and emotional storytelling from all eight seasons. Whether you’ve followed Deku and his classmates from the beginning or are discovering the world of heroes for the first time, this concert is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss.

Celebrate 10 years of My Hero Academia and join us for an unforgettable evening of music, action, and heart!