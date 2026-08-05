One of the nation’s most distinguished ensembles, the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) returns to IU Auditorium for the first time in nearly seven decades. The internationally celebrated orchestra performs more than 150 concerts annually and is heard by audiences across the country through high-profile broadcasts and national events.

The performance will be conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, the NSO’s music director and one of the world’s most sought-after conductors. Noseda is currently in his ninth season with the orchestra. The evening also will feature solo violinist Ray Chen, a global phenomenon redefining classical performance for the 21st century.

The Bloomington program will open with Rossini’s sparkling William Tell Overture, followed by Samuel Barber’s lyrical and technically dazzling Violin Concerto featuring Chen. The evening concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the beloved “Pastoral,” a vivid and evocative journey through nature that remains one of the composer’s most cherished works.