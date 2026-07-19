Nimrods - A Green Day Comedy (2026)

Nimrods is a coming-of-age comedy road trip movie inspired by Green Day‘s early DIY touring days before they broke out with Dookie. It follows three Kansas City teenagers who race to Los Angeles for what they believe is their big break.

Starring: Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, and Mckenna Grace.

Also Starring: Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, Jolene, Keen Ruffalo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Sean Gunn,

With Green Day: Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool.

Written & Directed by Lee Kirk.

Produced by Green Day.

http://nimrodsmovie.com

https://greenday.com/

Rated: R

Length: 1hr 42mins

Format: DCP