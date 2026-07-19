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Nimrods - A Green Day Comedy (2026)

Nimrods - A Green Day Comedy (2026)

Nimrods is a coming-of-age comedy road trip movie inspired by Green Day‘s early DIY touring days before they broke out with Dookie. It follows three Kansas City teenagers who race to Los Angeles for what they believe is their big break.

Starring: Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, and Mckenna Grace.
Also Starring: Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, Jolene, Keen Ruffalo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Sean Gunn,
With Green Day: Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool.

Written & Directed by Lee Kirk.
Produced by Green Day.

http://nimrodsmovie.com
https://greenday.com/

Rated: R
Length: 1hr 42mins
Format: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$12
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/