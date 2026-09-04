NOTUS Contemporary Vocal Ensemble – Dominick DiOrio, director

eaturing graduate conductors Ryan Block and Augusto Girotto

Repertoire

Aaron Travers: Whitman Studies (2026, world premiere)

Shavon Lloyd: So Breaks the Sun (2017)

Dale Trumbore: The Piano Tuner (2020/24)

Texu Kim: Phos Hilaron (2020)

Ily Matthew Maniano: Padayon (2020)

About the Director

Recognized with The American Prizes in both Choral Composition (2014) and Choral Performance (2019, with NOTUS), Dominick DiOrio is an imaginative, enthusiastic, and energetic conductor and composer who has won widespread acclaim for his contributions to American music. He is professor of music and chair of the department in choral conducting at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he joined the faculty in 2012, and where he serves as director of NOTUS, IU’s storied contemporary vocal ensemble, which has been invited to perform at regional, national, and international choral conferences, and with which he has released three commercial albums to critical acclaim. DiOrio also serves as artistic director and conductor of the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia, which he regularly prepares to sing with The Philadelphia Orchestra. DiOrio’s love for contemporary music is reflected in his conducted repertoire, including works by such path-breaking composers as James MacMillan, Steve Reich, and Krzysztof Penderecki. Guest conducting appearances frequently feature his original compositions, including with the Choral Arts Society of Washington (SOLARIS), Houston Chamber Choir (I Am), Choral Arts Initiative (All Is), and the Young Naperville Singers (Young Today). As a composer, DiOrio has been hailed for a keenly intelligent, evocative style, which shows “a tour de force of inventive thinking and unique colour” (Gramophone). His over 70 published works have appeared at major venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. He composes for musicians of all ages and experiences and maintains an active writing schedule—completing over 70 commissions in the last decade. Recent commissioning partners include the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the San Francisco Symphony, Children’s Chorus of Washington, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. DiOrio earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in conducting from the Yale School of Music, as well as M.M.A. and M.M. degrees in conducting from Yale and a B.M. in composition summa cum laude from Ithaca College.