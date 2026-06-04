July 17th, 7pm

July 18th, 2pm & 7pm

July 19th, 2pm

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larken and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Music by MARY RODGERS

Lyrics by MARSHALL BARER

Book by JAY THOMPSON, DEAN FULLER, and MARSHALL BARER

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.