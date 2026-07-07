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People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day

People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day

People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day
Fresh Local Produce, Artisan Goods, & Food Vendors
July 28th 2026
10am to 2pm with Food from 12pm to 2pm

Volunteer Day for our Greenhouse, unloading and spreading Mulch and Compost, pulling weeds and planting fall seeds.

Food by Makin It 2gether from Indy & Wild Foraged Snacks and Drinks from People's Market.

Join us for laughs, community and good food!

People's Market is at First United Church 2420 E 3rd st Bloomington IN 47403 between IU Credit Union and IU Health.

People’s Co-op Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

People’s Co-op Market
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
https://www.peoplesmarketbtown.org

Artist Group Info

Makin It 2gether
mtw@makinit2gether.org
https://www.facebook.com/MIT2G317
People’s Co-op Market
2420 E 3rd st
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
https://www.peoplesmarketbtown.org/