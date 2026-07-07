People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day

Fresh Local Produce, Artisan Goods, & Food Vendors

July 28th 2026

10am to 2pm with Food from 12pm to 2pm

Volunteer Day for our Greenhouse, unloading and spreading Mulch and Compost, pulling weeds and planting fall seeds.

Food by Makin It 2gether from Indy & Wild Foraged Snacks and Drinks from People's Market.

Join us for laughs, community and good food!

People's Market is at First United Church 2420 E 3rd st Bloomington IN 47403 between IU Credit Union and IU Health.