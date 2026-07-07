People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day
People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day
People's Co-op Market Summer Fete & Volunteer Day
Fresh Local Produce, Artisan Goods, & Food Vendors
July 28th 2026
10am to 2pm with Food from 12pm to 2pm
Volunteer Day for our Greenhouse, unloading and spreading Mulch and Compost, pulling weeds and planting fall seeds.
Food by Makin It 2gether from Indy & Wild Foraged Snacks and Drinks from People's Market.
Join us for laughs, community and good food!
People's Market is at First United Church 2420 E 3rd st Bloomington IN 47403 between IU Credit Union and IU Health.
People’s Co-op Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
People’s Co-op Market
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Makin It 2gether
mtw@makinit2gether.org
People’s Co-op Market
2420 E 3rd stBloomington, Indiana 47401
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com