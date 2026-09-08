“Petite messe solennelle” by Gioacchino Rossini | University Singers – Betsy Burleigh, director/conductor

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Rossini: Petite messe solennelle

About the Conductor

Betsy Burleigh is Thomas R. Kasdorf Professor of Choral Conducting and professor of music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she was chair of the Choral Conducting Department from 2013 to 2024. Burleigh served as music director of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh from 2006 to 2015, leading performances of Brahms’ Requiem, Bach’s B Minor Mass, Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil, and Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor, and preparing the choir for performances with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO). As a guest conductor, Burleigh has led the PSO, Rhode Island Philharmonic, Akron Symphony, Canton Symphony, and Handel Society of Dartmouth College. She prepared the Tanglewood Festival Chorus for performances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus for performances with the Cincinnati Pops. Burleigh served as assistant director of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus for 11 years, during which time she prepared the chorus for all performances at the Blossom Festival and oversaw the chorus for Pierre Boulez’s Deutsche Gramophone recording of Berlioz’s Roméo et Juliette. Other positions have included directing the Providence Singers, Akron Symphony Chorus, Canton Symphony Chorus, and Mastersingers of Lexington. Acclaimed for her oratorio conducting, Burleigh’s Chorus pro Musica performance of Haydn’s Creation was praised as an “expansive, poetic reading” (The Boston Globe). Her rendition of Orff’s Carmina Burana was called both “nuanced” and “hair-raising” (The Boston Musical Intelligencer). She won the 2000 Northern Ohio Live Achievement Award for best classical/opera performance for Ulmann’s Der Kaiser von Atlantis and conducted The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus on an Emmy Award-winning concert for the 9/11 Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Burleigh previously held teaching positions at Tufts, Clark, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Cleveland State universities, Longy School of Music, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree with distinction from Indiana University, a Master of Music in Choral Conducting degree with distinction from the New England Conservatory of Music, and a Doctor of Music in Choral Conducting from the Jacobs School.