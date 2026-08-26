Potpourri of the Arts: An African American Performance Showcase
Potpourri of the Arts: An African American Performance Showcase
Indiana University's African American Arts Institute presents Potpourri of the Arts, a music and dance showcase representing the African American experience, featuring its three unique ensembles.
Witness the legendary African American Dance Company as it shares an eclectic array of performance works from the African diaspora. Celebrate the legacy of Black choral music with the Emmy Award-winning African American Choral Ensemble. And groove with the one and only IU Soul Revue as it renders timeless R&B, soul, funk, and contemporary Black popular styles.
IU Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
IU African American Arts Institute
Artist Group Info
norban@iu.edu
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th StreetBloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu