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Potpourri of the Arts: An African American Performance Showcase

Potpourri of the Arts: An African American Performance Showcase

Indiana University's African American Arts Institute presents Potpourri of the Arts, a music and dance showcase representing the African American experience, featuring its three unique ensembles.

Witness the legendary African American Dance Company as it shares an eclectic array of performance works from the African diaspora. Celebrate the legacy of Black choral music with the Emmy Award-winning African American Choral Ensemble. And groove with the one and only IU Soul Revue as it renders timeless R&B, soul, funk, and contemporary Black popular styles.

IU Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

IU African American Arts Institute

Artist Group Info

norban@iu.edu
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/