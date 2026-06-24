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Pulp Fiction

Pulp Fiction

Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a penchant for philosophical discussions. In this ultra-hip, multi-strand crime movie, their storyline is interwoven with those of their boss, gangster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) ; his actress wife, Mia (Uma Thurman) ; struggling boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) ; master fixer Winston Wolfe (Harvey Keitel) and a nervous pair of armed robbers, Pumpkin (Tim Roth) and Honey Bunny (Amanda Plummer).

Rated: R
Length: 2 hrs 29 mins
Format: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/