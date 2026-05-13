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Quarryland Men's Chorus 8th Annual Cabaret and Cabernet

Quarryland Men's Chorus 8th Annual Cabaret and Cabernet

Join us for our Cabaret and Cabernet, our 8th annual fundraiser at Oliver Winery. Your support helps us to continue providing great mission-focused programming throughout the year.

Your ticket provides complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine (of course!), and fabulous performances by Quarryland members and friends. It's an evening of fun and community with a focused silent auction that you won't want to miss!

Note that this IS a fundraiser, so don't forget to bring along extra cash, your peer-to-peer payment apps, and/or a credit card to tip the performers, donate, or secure your chance to take home a great prize.

Oliver Winery
55.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Quarryland Men's Chorus
812-345-1065
marketing@quarryland.org
https://quarryland.org
Oliver Winery
200 E Winery Road
Bloomington, Indiana 47404