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Rudy (1993)

Rudy (1993)

Released in 1993, Rudy is widely considered one of the most inspirational sports movies ever made. Directed by David Anspaugh, it tells the true story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (played by Sean Astin), who overcomes academic struggles and physical limitations to achieve his dream of playing football for the University of Notre Dame

RATED: PG
LENGTH: 1hr 53min
FORMAT: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/