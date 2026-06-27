Rudy (1993)
Rudy (1993)
Released in 1993, Rudy is widely considered one of the most inspirational sports movies ever made. Directed by David Anspaugh, it tells the true story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (played by Sean Astin), who overcomes academic struggles and physical limitations to achieve his dream of playing football for the University of Notre Dame
RATED: PG
LENGTH: 1hr 53min
FORMAT: DCP
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org