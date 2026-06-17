Sashiko-Boro Workshop

You may have heard of the Japanese sewing traditions of sashiko and/or boro. Boro is the act of making patched repairs by hand to clothing and other household textiles visible, adding strength and longevity. Sashiko is the technique of using thicker cotton thread with a running stitch in simple and complex repeating designs, adding a layer of beauty to boro repairs or on its own for samplers and household items.

In the first half of this workshop, we will make a coaster using sashiko. For the second half, please bring a clean textile item from your home that needs a repair or that you’d like to decorate with a sashiko patch, such as a garment, dishtowel, totebag, etc. Maximum size of repair 5”x5”.

The only potential prerequisite is knowing how to make a running stitch. Instruction will include historical context and contemporary examples.

SUPPLIES: All supplies provided other than a clean textile item from your home that needs a repair or that you’d like to decorate with a sashiko patch, such as a garment, dishtowel, totebag, etc. Maximum size of repair 5”x5”.