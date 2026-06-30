Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum

Join the Wylie House Museum for Photo Embroidery! You may have tried embroidery before, but have you ever used historic photographs to create a beautiful piece of art? Create your own embroidered photography piece to take home while exploring the photos of Indiana's first documented photographer, Theophilus Wylie, and other photos of Wylie family in the museum's collection. This craft is great for both experienced embroiderers and beginners.

Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum tour hours.

After Crafternoon, stay for a special Louisa's Garden exhibition tour at 2:30 led by the student curators of this new exhibition at the Wylie House.