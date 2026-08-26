September First Thursdays - Back-to-School A&H Showcase

First Thursdays showcase the diversity of arts and humanities at IU Bloomington and offer a welcoming environment for students, faculty, staff, and community members to explore new creative outlets.

The September First Thursdays will be an engaging, accessible showcase of the local arts & humanities landscape for folks of all ages. The event is free and open to the public and will feature 60+ a&h-focused activity booths, extended gallery hours, food trucks, giveaways, and more. Around the IU Fine Arts Plaza, there will be a t-shirt upcycling station, an “ask a philosopher” booth, country line dance demonstrations, and sticker making among many other activities. On the main stage, we’ll have performances by the African American Dance Company, African American Choral Ensemble, Busman’s Holiday, Bloomington Delta Music Club, and IU Jacobs School of Music students.

This event is hosted by the IU Arts & Humanities Council. For more information and volunteer opportunities, please visit go.iu.edu/first-thursdays.