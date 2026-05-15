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Silent Auction at Annual Meeting of the Friends

Silent Auction at Annual Meeting of the Friends

Silent Auction at Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Library. We want to increase our membership by asking people to come in a bid on items. We also want to increase our membership by adding new categories one for Veterans, and one for Junior/Student membership. The Friends are a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting the Library. Proceeds from the Auction will go to financing the Libtaty's Summer Reading Fund.

Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library
812 384 4125
friendsofthelibrary@bloomfield.lib.in.us
Friends of the Library of Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library
Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library