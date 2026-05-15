Silent Auction at Annual Meeting of the Friends
Silent Auction at Annual Meeting of the Friends
Silent Auction at Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Library. We want to increase our membership by asking people to come in a bid on items. We also want to increase our membership by adding new categories one for Veterans, and one for Junior/Student membership. The Friends are a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting the Library. Proceeds from the Auction will go to financing the Libtaty's Summer Reading Fund.
Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library
812 384 4125
friendsofthelibrary@bloomfield.lib.in.us
Bloomfield Eastern-Greene County Public Library