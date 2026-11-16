Singing Hoosiers Spring Concert
Singing Hoosiers Spring Concert
With over 90 student singers and instrumentalists from the Jacobs School of Music as well as representing over 25 majors from across the Bloomington campus, this dynamic group has been setting the bar for the performance of popular song since 1950. Make plans now to show up and watch them show out!
Auer Hall, Simon Music Center
$12-$32
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Auer Hall, Simon Music Center
200 S. Eagleson AveBloomington, Indiana 47405
musicpub@iu.edu